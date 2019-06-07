Only 16 pc DMF fund utilised

Bijoy Pradhan By

BHUBANESWAR: Despite having highest collection of `6,104.46 crore under District Mineral Foundation, the State is seriously lagging behind on the utilisation front. Only 16 per cent of the allocated fund has been spent on identified projects in areas affected by mining activities.The mineral-bearing districts have taken up 11,434 projects at an estimated cost of `6438.23 crore by end of December, 2018. The fund utilisation is around `1,011.11 crore. This is despite State Government’s instruction to districts to prepare shelf of projects in advance and utilise funds, sanctioned by Board of Trustees of the DMF, in a timely manner.

There has hardly been any progress in fund utilisation in the last five months despite the fact that project monitoring units (PMUs) have been established in the top five mining districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Jharsuguda and Jajpur.

According to a State Government report, `3,662 crore has been allotted to high priority sector projects like drinking water, education, environment preservation, pollution control, health and sanitation, skill development and livelihood activities. The fund utilisation is only `665.27 crore.Of `1,531.55 crore sanctioned for drinking water supply, `252.48 crore has been utilised. Maximum fund has been allocated to drinking water and sanitation as most of the habitations near mining areas have no access to safe and sustainable drinking water. Keonjhar, with about `2,600 crore in its DMF Trust, is considered to be worst affected due to excessive mining activities.

Projects worth `652.58 crore have been sanctioned under health care programme. The utilisation of fund so far is `184.11 crore despite the fact that many rural hospitals are facing infrastructural deficiency.Irrigation being another high priority area, projects worth `669.4 crore were sanctioned for developing sustainable irrigation facilities in rain-fed areas.

Fund utilisation in this sector is `184.11 crore. Special attention is also given to women and child welfare with allocation of `107.29 crore. The fund utilisation is this critical area is only `16.23 crore.“The slow pace of utilisation of funds is a matter of concern and the Government needs to put a mechanism in place as districts concerned are unable to handle such a large number of projects on their own,” said a senior government officer.

