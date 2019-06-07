Pradhan urges MEA to help repatriate Odia labourers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the release of 10 Odia workers stranded in Dubai.Writing to Jaishankar, Pradhan said these people who were working for a Dubai-based company, Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, and accommodated at Saila in Sharjah are now kept captive. “They released a video about a month back asking for help for immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated,” the letter said.

It has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha, he said.

Enclosing a copy of the passport Pratap Maharana, one of the stranded persons, Pradhan requested Jaishankar to take necessary steps for immediate release and repatriation of the victims to India on humanitarian grounds.