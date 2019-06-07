Refused admission in CHC, woman gives birth on road

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A tribal pregnant woman of Chandpur village was forced to deliver on the roadside after staff nurse of Raghunathpur Community Health Centre (CHC) refused to admit her on Thursday evening.The woman, Jostna Besra, developed labour pain in the afternoon. Her husband Budhia took her to the CHC for admission. While there were no doctors in the hospital, the staff nurse allegedly refused to admit her. Later, the staff nurse referred her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) without arranging an ambulance. She delivered a baby boy on the roadside on way to the DHH.

Irate villagers of Chandpur rushed to the spot and staged a road blockade at Raghunathpur on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding compensation and action against the errant staff nurse. Raghunathpur panchayat sarpanch Pramod Kumar Jena said it was gross negligence by the hospital authorities in providing healthcare services to the tribal pregnant woman.

CHC Medical Officer Sukant Kumar Dalai said due to absence of gynaecologist, the staff nurse asked the woman to visit the DHH for safe delivery of the child. Jostna came to the hospital without the help of ASHA worker and medical documents which is mandatory for a pregnant woman. As her condition was critical, the staff nurse advised her to go to the DHH. The health condition of both mother and the newborn is stable, he said.