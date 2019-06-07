Senior citizens threaten stir over healthcare

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Irked over poor service being provided to patients at Koraput Medical College and Hospital, the retired employees’ union of the district has threatened to take to the streets.The members of the union, who met the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said patients are not being provided proper treatment and diagnosis even as the facility has all necessary equipment.

They said patients visiting the medical college are often referred to other hospitals even for minor tests. This puts a burden on people, especially the poor, who visit the hospital with hopes of better medical care, the retired employees said. They further alleged that doctors remain absent most of the time even as they are being given KBK incentive by the Government.