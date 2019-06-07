Shrine to be renovated  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Bhusandeswar shrine in Bhograi block of Balasore district will soon be renovated and developed as a major tourist attraction of Odisha. The shrine, popular among devotees for its Shiva lingam, has remained neglected owing to official apathy. However, now it will be reconstructed and work will be carried out at an estimated cost of `12-15 crore, said Bhograi MLA Ananta Das. Recently, the remains of an ancient temple near the shrine were discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The shrine will be redeveloped and beautified on the lines of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. A blueprint of the work has already been prepared by the Roads and Buildings, drainage and Rural Development departments. The foundation for the reconstruction work was laid by Das on Wednesday. Till the work is complete, the Shiva lingam will be worshipped under a tin roof, said sources.