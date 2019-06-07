Home States Odisha

Shrine to be renovated  

Bhusandeswar shrine in Bhograi block of Balasore district will soon be renovated and developed as a major tourist attraction of Odisha.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Bhusandeswar shrine in Bhograi block of Balasore district will soon be renovated and developed as a major tourist attraction of Odisha. The shrine, popular among devotees for its Shiva lingam, has remained neglected owing to official apathy. However, now it will be reconstructed and work will be carried out at an estimated cost of `12-15 crore, said Bhograi MLA Ananta Das. Recently, the remains of an ancient temple near the shrine were discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

The shrine will be redeveloped and beautified on the lines of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. A blueprint of the work has already been prepared by the Roads and Buildings, drainage and Rural Development departments. The foundation for the reconstruction work was laid by Das on Wednesday. Till the work is complete, the Shiva lingam will be worshipped under a tin roof, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp