State seeks `5,227 cr aid for Fani relief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has sought an assistance of `5227.68 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for relief and restoration works following widespread damages caused by cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3. According to office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), different departments have assessed the loss to public property at `6643.63 crore. Similarly, `2692.63 crore is required for relief measures for the affected people.

The total loss to public property and requirement of fund for relief measures has been estimated at `9,336 crore. Official sources said as of now `1357.14 crore has been released by the State Government to various districts and departments towards disaster response. A preliminary report was prepared and submitted to the Central team which visited Odisha from May 12 to 15 to assess the damage caused due to the cyclonic storm. Final evaluation has been made after village-to-village assessment through various teams.