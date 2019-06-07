Submit report on city’s lakes: HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a status report by Friday in relation to the restoration and rejuvenation of the city’s 183 lakes. The court said the report should include the total time required for completing the survey of storm water drains (SWDs) to identify encroachments.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Citizen Action Group and others seeking desilting of SWDs in the city and installation of treatment plants.

In 2014, the court had ordered the BBMP and BWSSB to give priority to protect the lakes by preventing the entry of sewage and industrial effluents from getting mixed with rainwater which joins lakes through

the SWDs.

During the hearing, BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court that removal of 1,895 encroachments of SWDs is in progress and 24 surveyors have been deployed for survey of SWDs on a day-today basis. The entry of sewage into most of the lakes has been stopped, he submitted.

Meanwhile, the court also asked the state government to tell as to why the BBMP was excluded from the draft Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

Submit status report on TG Halli reservoir: HC

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday asked the state government and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to submit separate reports on the status of TG Halli reservoir and its catchment areas in four weeks. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreen-iwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction after hearing a petition on the matter. Earlier, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute had submitted a study report pointing out the measures

to be taken to stop sand mining, illegal quarrying

and soil excavation in

the eco-sensitive

zone of the reservoir.