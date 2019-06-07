Home States Odisha

Submit report on city’s lakes: HC to BBMP

The court said the report should include the total time required for completing the survey of storm water drains (SWDs) to identify encroachments. 

Published: 07th June 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a status report by Friday in relation to the restoration and rejuvenation of the city’s 183 lakes. The court said the report should include the total time required for completing the survey of storm water drains (SWDs) to identify encroachments. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Citizen Action Group and others seeking desilting of SWDs in the city and installation of treatment plants. 

In 2014, the court had ordered the BBMP and BWSSB to give priority to protect the lakes by preventing the entry of sewage and industrial effluents from getting mixed with rainwater which joins lakes through 
the SWDs. 

During the hearing, BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court that removal of 1,895 encroachments of SWDs is in progress and 24 surveyors have been deployed for survey of SWDs on  a day-today basis. The entry of sewage into most of the lakes has been stopped, he submitted. 

Meanwhile, the court also asked the state government to tell as to why the BBMP was excluded from the draft Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. 

Submit status report on TG Halli reservoir: HC

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday asked the state government and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to submit separate reports on the status of TG Halli reservoir and its catchment areas in four weeks. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreen-iwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction after hearing a petition on the matter. Earlier, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute had submitted a study report pointing out the measures 
to be taken to stop sand mining, illegal quarrying 
and soil excavation in 
the eco-sensitive 
zone of the reservoir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp