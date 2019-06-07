Home States Odisha

Tea seller’s son overcomes odds to crack NEET

 Bikash Seth has proved that grit and determination prevail over odds by cracking the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. 

Published: 07th June 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bikash Seth with his parents | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Bikash Seth has proved that grit and determination prevail over odds by cracking the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. A resident of Bada Bazar area near Samalei temple, Bikash secured 3,564 rank in the examination. What makes him special is his dogged determination to succeed. The son of a tea stall owner passed his matriculation from CBS Zilla School and went on to complete his Plus Two from Gangadhhar Meher Junior College.

Despite his mother being illiterate and father a matriculate, Bikash always aspired to become a doctor and had been working hard to achieve his aim. He also lent a helping hand to his father at his tea stall near Samalei temple.

Bikash said he always aspired to study MBBS at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and he is delighted that his rank would let him take admission in the college.
The youngster’s father, Dillip Seth, who has been supporting his family of four, said Bikash has never demanded anything he cannot afford. “I have seen him devoting most of his hours to studying for NEET and I had strong belief that he would achieve what he desires with his dedication,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp