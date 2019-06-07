Tea seller’s son overcomes odds to crack NEET

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Bikash Seth has proved that grit and determination prevail over odds by cracking the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. A resident of Bada Bazar area near Samalei temple, Bikash secured 3,564 rank in the examination. What makes him special is his dogged determination to succeed. The son of a tea stall owner passed his matriculation from CBS Zilla School and went on to complete his Plus Two from Gangadhhar Meher Junior College.

Despite his mother being illiterate and father a matriculate, Bikash always aspired to become a doctor and had been working hard to achieve his aim. He also lent a helping hand to his father at his tea stall near Samalei temple.

Bikash said he always aspired to study MBBS at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and he is delighted that his rank would let him take admission in the college.

The youngster’s father, Dillip Seth, who has been supporting his family of four, said Bikash has never demanded anything he cannot afford. “I have seen him devoting most of his hours to studying for NEET and I had strong belief that he would achieve what he desires with his dedication,” he said.