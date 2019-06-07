Traffic plan during Sital Sasthi

Home States Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police has drawn up an elaborate plan to streamline traffic during the  Sital Sasthi Jatra.While rituals have already begun for the three-day festival and people have started reaching Sambalpur, it will reach its peak on June 7 when the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati is solemnised. It will be followed by the homecoming procession of the divine couple on June 8 night. 

The city is all set to witness gathering of lakhs of people during these three days.   Traffic restrictions will be put in place from June 7 to 9 to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience.
During these three days, heavy vehicles will be short-terminated at Ainthapali Chowk and Dhanupali Chowk through Sindurpank.

Cars and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply till railway over bridge at Fatak and Jail Chowk. Vehicles coming from Khetrajpur area will be stopped at Cheruapada.  Restrictions have also been imposed on movement of bicycles, rickshaw and two-wheelers on Badsadak, Sansadak and all roads leading to Golebazar Chowk during the Jatra.Parking of vehicles, including rickshaws, will not be allowed on Badsadak, Sansadak, Gaiety Talkies Road, Laxmi Talkies to Golebazar, Municipality Chowk and Gaiety Talkies to Kunjelpada Chowk during the procession. 

DSP, DIB, Sambalpur B K Bhoi said 33 platoons of police force would be deployed across the city during the festival. This apart, four officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, 14 DSPs, 40 Inspectors, 166 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 220 constables will be deployed to ensure law and order. 

