Zero result schools under scanner

Of 109 high schools in Malkangiri, eight have recorded nil result in HSC exam this year

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The rise in number of schools scoring nil result over the years has raised concerns over the quality of education and performance of teachers in the district. This year, 82 high schools of the State have recorded zero result in High School Certificate (HSC) examination, of which eight are from Malkangiri.There are 109 high schools in the district. The eight which have shown nil result are upgraded high schools having very low student strength.

All the seven students of the Upgraded High  School at Maoist-hotbed of Marigeta under Kalimela block have failed in this year’s HSC examination. Same is the case with Undrukonda Upgraded High School in Kalimela where all the seven students have been failed. 

Similarly, Chintalwada Upgraded High School with a strength of only six students under the same block, Temrupalli Upgraded High School in Mathili with five students and RSC-11 based Upgraded High School in Chitrakonda with a strength of only four students have failed to produce a single successful student this year.

Darlabeda Upgraded High School, Burudi Upgraded High School in Malkangiri block and SC and ST department-run Upgraded High School at Badpada in Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block with a strength of only one student have scored zero result. Last year, seven high schools had scored nil results in the district.

District HSC examination in-charge Krushna Chandra Bebarta, however, blamed lack of adequate infrastructure and subject teachers for the situation. The primary teachers are managing the affairs in absence of subject teachers, he added.“We have not yet received the hard copies of HSC result from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The schools would be asked to fill up the result details in a prescribed format after the summer vacation,” he said.

However, locals and academicians here have opined that instead of downgrading these schools without addressing their core issues, a thorough review should be done. Meanwhile, the State Government is planning to introduce audio-visual medium of classroom teaching in 82 Government-run high schools which recorded zero-pass-ratio. 

