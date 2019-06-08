2 toddlers die in wall collapse

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two minor girls died after the wall of their temporary house at Keshari Nagar Basti in Unit-V area collapsed.According to sources, Tuna Kandy was sleeping with her two daughters, aged 3 and 2, when the brick wall of their temporary house collapsed on Wednesday evening.

According to Sagar Bisoi, a slum dweller, Tuna and her husband Sushant work as labourers in the City. The little girls were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday.

While the couple’s elder daughter died on Thursday, the younger one succumbed on Friday.The slum dwellers protested on Friday and demanded compensation for the kin of the victims.

Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena visited the slum for two days and met the residents. “Red Cross has provided `15,000 compensation each for the two victims. This apart, `3,000 each has been provided under Harischandra Sahayata Yojana,” said Jena.Jena said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided `30,000 to the injured woman under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.