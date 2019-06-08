Aparajita draws BMC attention to garbage heaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With heaps of garbage dotting the streets and clogged drains making people in the Capital vulnerable to diseases, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday took up the matter with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seeking immediate action.

Aparajita, in her letter to BMC Commissioner Samarth Verma, sought his intervention to address the menace. She said non-lifting of garbage from streets of the city for days and non-desilting of drains clogged drains, particularly when monsoon is drawing close is a matter of concern.

“I have been moving in different parts of the city for interaction with people. To my utter dismay, there are heaps of garbage lying in most parts,” Aparajita stated and added that most of the drains are clogged with waste materials.”

The MP had also attached photographs of various localities like Bhoi Sahi, Buddha Nagar, Canal Road, IRC vending zone area and Panchayat Samiti office areas where garbage was yet to be lifted and drains desilted by the civic body.

“If garbage is not lifted and drains are not desilted in time, it would wreak havoc in the city during monsoon. Desilting of drains should be a regular exercise, more so when rainy season is approaching,” she said.