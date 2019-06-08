Badambadi area to be beautified for Durga Puja

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Friday reviewed the condition of roads and drainage system for smooth communication and discharge of sewerage and storm water in the city.

During his interaction with line department officials, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation, at Bikash Bhawan, Jena directed CMC officials to expedite drain desilting and cleaning works by engaging mini excavators.

The Minister directed officials to remove all encroachments, clear illegal parking on the road from Madhupatna to Badambadi and carry out necessary repair work immediately.

Emphasising on beautification of Badamabadi area before Durga Puja, Jena instructed the officials to chalk out micro plan to avoid waterlogging on the main road in front of the bus stand and keep its entry and exit point clear and clean.

The Minister visited Roxi Lane, Badambadi, Jobra and Mahanadi Vihar region in the city and asked the officials to construct a culvert at Shakti Nagar and Nuasahi to facilitate release of storm water. Stress was also given to clean drain to avoid waterlogging at Kalyan Nagar, Sankarpur and Malgodown areas.

The CMC officials informed the Minister that a drain is being constructed to clear stagnant water from Roxy Lane and construction work is expected to be completed within 15 days. Jena also directed for repair of 17 roads which have been damaged in Mahanadi Vihar area due to the ongoing Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project which is being carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

Among others, RDC Anil Samal; Director of Municipal Administration and ex officio Additional Secretary and Mission Director (SBM) Urban Dr. Sangramjit Nayak, CMC Commissioner Sarat Nayak, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvik Biswal, Tangi-Salepur MLA Prasant Behera were present.