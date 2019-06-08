Home States Odisha

BMC way: polythene seized, violators spared

Amid allegations of poor enforcement of plastic ban in the Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has again failed to collect fine from vendors violating the norms.

Published: 08th June 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of poor enforcement of plastic ban in the Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has again failed to collect fine from vendors violating the norms. The BMC had seized 75 kg single-use plastic and polythene bags on Friday.

As part of the drive, two enforcement squads comprising officials of State Pollution Control Board, Commissionerate Police, Forest Department and civic body raided as well as seized 75 kg polytene from street vendors and shopkeepers at Rajmahal area, Unit I Market, Master Canteen Square, Rupali Square and CRP Square.

However, no fine were collected from the defaulters raising questions on implementation of the ban in true spirit.The Corporation, in October last year, had decided that street vendors including sweets stalls, fast food joints, vegetable vendors and meat shops violating the ban order would attract `500 towards fine in the first instance, `1,000 in the second instance and `2,000 in the third instance after which they may also face criminal proceedings including cancellation of trade licence.

Though BMC used to collect fine from vendors during initial period of the ban, it has stopped doing so for last three-four months.Allegations have been made that the Corporation is only seizing polythene bags and not collecting fine to favour a few political parities in the upcoming civic polls in the city.

BMC Commissioner Samarth Verma, however, ruled out the allegations and said, “The Municipal Corporation, which restarted its enforcement activities on plastic ban in the city, warned vendors against the violation on the first day and will impose penalty from Saturday.”

Illegal parking
Bhubaneswar: The BMC on Saturday cracked down on fake parking lot owners and lodged a formal complaint with the police. “We have filed an FIR against unauthorised collection of parking fees in front of Reliance Mall near station as it was found that the parking lot never belonged to the civic body,” BMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Prabir Kumar Khillar said.

