Cloudy sky brings down temperature

Overcast sky brought down the temperature in the Capital to 32.7 degree Celsius bringing relief from scorching heat on Friday. Neighbouring Cuttack recorded 32.5 degree on the day.

Published: 08th June 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Overcast sky brought down the temperature in the Capital to 32.7 degree Celsius bringing relief from scorching heat on Friday. Neighbouring Cuttack recorded 32.5 degree on the day.
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said temperatures dipped at many places in the State while only Sonepur recorded 41 degree Celsius. Talcher recorded 39.5 degree Celsius followed by Hirakud at 39.4 and Sambalpur and Titlagarh at 39.2 degrees.

Met officials said rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the State are occurring under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh. It now lies over northwest West Bengal, adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.
“Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity might occur at many places of coastal Odisha districts and isolated places in interior districts of the State on Saturday,” said scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sashikant Mishra.The Met centre will be able to forecast likely onset date of monsoon in the State after it hits Kerala. Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on Saturday.

