Excavator set ablaze

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze a JCB excavator and three tippers engaged in sand mining on Thursday night. The incident occurred at Hatinghore village under Bano police limits in Simdega district of Jharkhand, adjoining Sundargarh district.

Simdega police said thought the area is an active operating area of CPI(Maoist) and its splinter group People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), the incident seems to be the handiwork of local criminals.

Sources said eight motorbike-borne miscreants, armed with firearms, reached Gora Ghat area and targeted the vehicles. They looted mobile phones of the drivers and helpers and held them captive before setting the vehicles ablaze.

Simdega SP Sanjiv Kumar, accompanied by SDPO Raj Kishore and armed police, took stock of the situation on Friday. A case has been registered at Bano police station,Simdega.