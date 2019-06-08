Home States Odisha

Govt takes steps to prevent diseases

With monsoon season bringing with it health challenges, the Government has initiated measures to prevent outbreak of vector and water-borne diseases in the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With monsoon season bringing with it health challenges, the Government has initiated measures to prevent outbreak of vector and water-borne diseases in the State.In a joint effort, Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, School and Mass Education and Steel and Mines Departments have come forward to check spread of diseases like malaria, dengue, diarrhoea and jaundice in a coordinated way.

District collectors have been directed to involve Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, urban local bodies, teachers, students and their parents for prevention and control of the diseases, steel industries and mine owners too have been roped in.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda and Panchayati Raj Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh have asked the district chiefs to ensure optimum utilisation of PRI members who play an important role at the community-level.

“Districts have been told to sensitise PRI members on prevention and control of the diseases in July first week. The members will ensure that people in their respective areas are using long-lasting insecticidal nets and maintaining cleanliness. They will also have to coordinate functionalisation of mobile health units at village level,” said Dr Meherda.

Municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs have been asked to involve Asha and Anganwadi workers, ANMs and community organisers for campaigning in slums and creating awareness about free treatment besides ensuring night surveillance.

Schools will take steps for solid waste management to eliminate mosquito breeding sources and ensure use of insecticide-impregnated bed nets by students at residential schools.

Since the risk of outbreak of such diseases in mining and industrial areas increases when proper management of drinking water source and sanitation is not given adequate attention, the industries and mine owners have been suggested to focus on pollution reduction at source like weekly cleaning, elimination of breeding sites and anti-larval operations.

