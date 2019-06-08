Loan mela for Fani-hit MSME units

By Express News Service

PURI: In order to provide support to Fani-affected MSME units in the district, a special loan mela would be organised at all the 11 blocks and urban areas from June 10 to 26.Director of Industries PJ Nath on Friday reviewed the situation in the presence of affected entrepreneurs and said 381 MSME units sustained a loss of `80 crore.

Secretary general of Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) Satwik Swain urged the the State Government to provide a special relief package, liberal settlement of insurance claims, quick restoration of power supply to industries, collateral free loans and extension of moratorium for loan repayment for one year.

A schedule of loan mela was released. As per schedule, the UCO Bank would organise credit camps at Kakatpur, Nimapara and Delang blocks on June 10, 11 and 12. Similarly, the SBI will conduct camps at Puri Municipality, Pipili and Sakhigopal on June 13, 17 and 18. Similar camp would be organised by IOB at Brahmagiri on June 19 and Kanas block on June 20. While PNB would organise camp at Puri Sadar on June 21 and Gop block on June 24, Allahabad Bank will host the camp on June 25 at Astaranga and OGB at Krushnaprasad on June 26.

At the camps, loan sanction letters for agriculture, MSME and repair of house would be distributed. Additional Director of Industries Saroj Kumar Hota and general manager of Puri DIC T Badrinarayan were present.