Loan racket busted, Govt employee held

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police arrested a Government employee for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of offering high interest against fixed deposits and promising them loans at low interest.

The accused, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty of Panhpulli village under Erasama police limits, was working in the agriculture office at Mahanga. A few years back, Mohanty, along with his colleagues Sudhir Kumar Mohanty and Samarballav Das, had formed two agencies, Reality Trade Centre and Sai Swapna Agency, to collect money from people and provide loans. They used to conduct meetings at village-level and convince people to make investments. Their primary target groups were SHG members, farmers, teachers and daily wagers.

The racket came to light after a group of duped villagers detained Nihar and attacked him before handing him over to the police on Sunday. Nihar, along with his staff, was trying to convince a school teacher at Patenigaon village to deposit money when the irate investors of nearby villages rushed to the spot and detained him demanding that their money be returned. Later, they filed an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station.

Meanwhile, several depositors of Balikuda and Tirtol area lodged an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station alleging that the agency has swindled more than `20 lakh hard-earned money of the villagers in the recent past. A case has been registered in this connection. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said a case has been registered against several persons, including Nihar. Further investigation is on to nab others involved in the racket, he added.