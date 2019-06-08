Man stabbed to death, accused flees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was stabbed to death in Andilo village under Balianta police limits on Friday evening.Police are yet to identify the deceased and the accused involved in the crime, which took place at about 5.40 pm in a busy area of the village. “According to eye witnesses, a man waylaid an unidentified person and stabbed him with a sharp object. He received injuries in his neck and stomach,” said Balianta IIC Pradipta Kumar Rout.

Police said the man killed was not carrying any identity proof or mobile phone for which his identity could not be established. “Locals said they had never seen the deceased or the accused before in the area,” Rout said.

Police said the incident could have been averted if locals had gathered courage to stop the man, who killed the person in front of them.

Murder cases in the State Capital have witnessed a rise in the last two years. Barely five days after a man was murdered in Nayapalli area. While 43 murder cases were registered in the City in 2018, 29 were registered in 2017.