Marriage of divine couple solemnised

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 400-year-old carnival of Sital Sasthi Jatra, a three-day festival, began with the orchestrated marital union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The marriage was solemnised here on Friday night as per Vedic rituals.

The festival is conducted as a conventional marriage. Two married couples of the city play the role of the deities’ parents. This year, Amiya Mund and his wife Samita Mund of Jharuapada are enacting the roles of in-laws of Loknath Baba. Prakash Pandey and his wife Kadambini Acharya of Dalaipada are donning the role of in-laws of Balunkeswar Baba of Nandapada.

Likewise, Rajesh Chandra Bohidar and his wife Jagruti Bohidar of Pattnayakpada are performing the role of in-laws of Jageswar Baba of Mudipada.All rituals of a marriage are performed with “kanyapita” and “kanyamata” (bride’s parents) offering the hand of their daughter Goddess Parvati, in marriage to Lord Shiva, who arrives with his “baraat” at the bride’s house.

The bride’s parents give dowry which includes jewellery and furniture. All members of the ‘baraat’ are offered food. However, the homecoming procession of the divine couple, which will commence on Saturday night, gives the festival the look of a carnival. The streets witness a sudden influx of people. There is also a rush of vendors to sell their wares. The festival will end on Sunday evening.