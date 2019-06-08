Minister unhappy over relief work

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Water Resources Minister Raghunanadan Das and local MP Rajashree Mallick expressed dissatisfaction over the relief and restoration work carried out by the district administration post cyclonic storm Fani.

Attending a natural calamity meeting here, Das said after the cyclone, which caused maximum damage to power infrastructure, the district administration has failed to provide timely relief and carry out reconstruction work.

Even electricity has not yet been restored in several villages. Many affected people are deprived of polythene sheets and relief materials, he said and asked the officials concerned to expedite restoration work.

However, he praised the efforts of district administration for evacuating 92,000 people before the cyclone.

Mallick said tardy progress on reconstruction and relief distribution work has affected villagers of Baisi mouza under Biridi block.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, who presided over the meeting, said assistance has been provided to the affected people as per the relief code.