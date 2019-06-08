MSME loss pegged at Rs 80.88 cr

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 381 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been affected in cyclone Fani in the State.While the total loss to the MSMEs has been pegged at `80.88 crore, the entrepreneurs have demanded special cyclone package, liberal settlements of insurance claims and quick restoration of electricity to industries.

The entrepreneurs met Director of Industries PJ Nath and demanded collateral-free new loans and extension of moratorium for loans repayment up to one year. Nath was at DIC office on Thursday to review the post cyclone scenario with 40 medium, small and micro entrepreneurs. He also assessed loss to MSMEs due to cyclone.

The Director requested the entrepreneurs to put up loan proposals at special loan mela to be organised in blocks and urban areas between June 10 and 26. He assured them to process their proposals immediately.

Additional Director of Industries Saroj Kumar Hota, OASME Secretary General Satwik Swain and General Manager of DIC T Badrinarayan were present.