Rajani Kanta Singh likely Dy Speaker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rajani Kanta Singh, BJD member from Angul constituency, is likely to be the next Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday nominated Singh for the post.

Sources said as BJP and Congress do not have adequate number in the Assembly, Singh will be unanimously elected to Deputy Speaker post.

Besides, the Chief Minister appointed Dharmasala MLA of the BJD, Pranab Balabantray as deputy government chief whip. BJD MLA from Binjharpur and senior leader Pramila Mallik has already been appointed government chief whip in the Assembly.

