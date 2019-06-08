Srikant Jena congratulates Jagan Mohan

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his “bold” and “historic” step of appointing five Deputy Chief Ministers in his Cabinet. The Deputy Chief Ministers belong to SC, ST, OBC, minority and Kapu community.
Jena said as manifesto committee chairman of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) he had raised similar issues. “Congress instead of adopting this showed me the door,” he said.The former Union Minister hoped that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will follow Jagan Mohan and implement this in Odisha also.
