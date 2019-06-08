Home States Odisha

Vedanta organises mass plantation drive

Vedanta Limited observed week-long World Environment Day, 2019 on its plant  premises at Jharsuguda. The celebration culminated with a mass tree plantation ceremony.

Published: 08th June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Limited observed week-long World Environment Day, 2019 on its plant  premises at Jharsuguda. The celebration culminated with a mass tree plantation ceremony.
Beat Air Pollution was the main theme of the celebration. A number of activities was  organised by the firm involving employees and their families, business partner organisations and members of the community to raise awareness among people and adopt a positive action-oriented approach for protection of environment.

The mass plantation drive was conducted on the plant premises where more than 500 employees and members of firm’s business partners Siemens, PMPL, PAPL, Visiontek consultancy, LIPL, CREW and Shiva Hospitality joined hands to plant 1,000 saplings to make the plant area green and vibrant.  

Employees of the firm under Employee Volunteerism Programme organised a mass painting competition among local community children on themes such as ‘Save the Earth’ and ‘Clean India, Green India’ which saw participation of around 250 students.  

An award ceremony was also conducted to felicitate winners of various competitions such as environment quiz, themed painting, Green Champion and Eco-friendly Business Partner.

“From technology to practices, a sincere commitment to a greener and more sustainable future is core to our operations. It is a continuous endeavour to maximise our efforts towards creating a sustainable future,” said CEO of Vedanta Limited Jharsuguda Abhijit Pati while explaining the company’s efforts towards sustainability.  

Director of Vedanta, Jharsuguda G G Pal said,”As a responsible organisation, we are sensitive to the various facets of environment. Our efforts towards environment management are aligned to Vedanta Group’s sustainability framework, which is inspired by global best practices in sustainability.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp