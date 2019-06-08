Vedanta organises mass plantation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Limited observed week-long World Environment Day, 2019 on its plant premises at Jharsuguda. The celebration culminated with a mass tree plantation ceremony.

Beat Air Pollution was the main theme of the celebration. A number of activities was organised by the firm involving employees and their families, business partner organisations and members of the community to raise awareness among people and adopt a positive action-oriented approach for protection of environment.

The mass plantation drive was conducted on the plant premises where more than 500 employees and members of firm’s business partners Siemens, PMPL, PAPL, Visiontek consultancy, LIPL, CREW and Shiva Hospitality joined hands to plant 1,000 saplings to make the plant area green and vibrant.

Employees of the firm under Employee Volunteerism Programme organised a mass painting competition among local community children on themes such as ‘Save the Earth’ and ‘Clean India, Green India’ which saw participation of around 250 students.

An award ceremony was also conducted to felicitate winners of various competitions such as environment quiz, themed painting, Green Champion and Eco-friendly Business Partner.

“From technology to practices, a sincere commitment to a greener and more sustainable future is core to our operations. It is a continuous endeavour to maximise our efforts towards creating a sustainable future,” said CEO of Vedanta Limited Jharsuguda Abhijit Pati while explaining the company’s efforts towards sustainability.

Director of Vedanta, Jharsuguda G G Pal said,”As a responsible organisation, we are sensitive to the various facets of environment. Our efforts towards environment management are aligned to Vedanta Group’s sustainability framework, which is inspired by global best practices in sustainability.”