Four vendors killed, 3 injured in Odisha wall collapse

Biranchi Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Four vendors were killed and three others sustained injuries as the boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed at Alasuahat in Dhenkanal on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as being Rama Chandra Sahoo of Gengutia, Abhimanyu Biswal and Sangram Sahoo of Chandpur village and Mayadhar Mallick of Pandua area. The injured were rushed to the district hospital. The condition of one among them is stated to be critical.

Panic gripped the area as the news of wall collapse spread in the locality. Police and Municipality officials rushed to the spot. A team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) was deployed for rescue operation as many vendors were feared to have been trapped under the debris.

The team cleared the debris and demolished the leftover portions of the abandoned wall following the instructions from the municipality authorities.

Stating that their earning members lost their lives for no fault of them, family members of the deceased demanded adequate compensation and action against those who are responsible for such a tragic incident.

Vendors alleged though they used to pay fees every Sunday no step has been taken for safety and security at the weekly market.

Municipality executive officer Atanu Kumar Samant said district administration will soon announce exgratia and compensation for the deceased and injured people.

