Girl attacked by stray dogs in Odisha's Golamunda, dies on spot

Published: 09th June 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A girl was critically injured in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Khairpadar village under Golamunda block on Saturday.

A woman and her daughter were going to their agricultural land when they were attacked by the dogs. While the woman managed to escape unhurt, her daughter Tapaswini Sahoo sustained severe injuries.

Locals rescued the girl and admitted her to sub-divisional hospital in Dharamgarh. This is the third such incident in the district.

Earlier on June 1, stray dogs had attacked and killed a 57-year-old woman Bhumisuta Majhi when she was on her way to attend nature’s call in Banjibahal village under Golamunda block.

A pack of eight to 10 stray dogs had pounced on the woman and left her bleeding in different parts of her body. She died on the spot. 

