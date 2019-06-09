Home States Odisha

Odisha government targeted by former Union Minister Braja Kishore for slow work in Puri

Former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy has targeted Odisha Government and Centre over the tardy pace of restoration work in Puri.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy

Former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy has targeted Odisha Government and Centre over the tardy pace of restoration work in Puri and incomplete damage assessment due the cyclone Fani.

Tripathy has demanded a reassessment of damage along with fresh identification of Fani-hit people.

The total loss to public property and requirement of fund for relief measures have been estimated at Rs 9,336 crore by the State Government.

 

