Home States Odisha

Health care conference to be held in Odisha on June 19

The health conference will discuss the aftermath of cyclone Fani that has caused extensive damage to health infrastructure across 11 districts in Odisha.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Public hospital

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With health care on the priority list of Naveen Patnaik Government, the chief district medical officers are expected to be given tasks to streamline the system in periphery hospitals besides focussing on attentive care in rural areas.

Health care sector had put the State administration in a tight spot during its last five-year rule. Though several schemes were launched, their shoddy implementation made things murkier.

All eyes are now on the two-day conference of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM and PHOs) convened by the State Government from June 19.

Since this will be the first conference of CDM and PHOs after Naveen Patnaik assumed office for the fifth term, the health official will be asked to ensure that the schemes and programmes implemented by the State are reaching to the last mile beneficiaries.

The conference also assumes significance in the aftermath of cyclone Fani that has caused extensive damage to health infrastructure across 11 districts in the State.

The conference, scheduled to be inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, will be attended by Union Additional Secretary and Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Manoj Jhalani.

It has also been planned to discuss with district collectors about the implementation of various health programmes through video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Health Conference Odisha Health Care Conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp