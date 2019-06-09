Health care conference to be held in Odisha on June 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With health care on the priority list of Naveen Patnaik Government, the chief district medical officers are expected to be given tasks to streamline the system in periphery hospitals besides focussing on attentive care in rural areas.

Health care sector had put the State administration in a tight spot during its last five-year rule. Though several schemes were launched, their shoddy implementation made things murkier.

All eyes are now on the two-day conference of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM and PHOs) convened by the State Government from June 19.

Since this will be the first conference of CDM and PHOs after Naveen Patnaik assumed office for the fifth term, the health official will be asked to ensure that the schemes and programmes implemented by the State are reaching to the last mile beneficiaries.

The conference also assumes significance in the aftermath of cyclone Fani that has caused extensive damage to health infrastructure across 11 districts in the State.

The conference, scheduled to be inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, will be attended by Union Additional Secretary and Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Manoj Jhalani.

It has also been planned to discuss with district collectors about the implementation of various health programmes through video conferencing.