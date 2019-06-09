Minor delivers still-born baby under tree in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old minor delivered a stillborn baby under a tree on Friday. The incident took place at Upulai village under Korei block.

Sources said the victim, identified as Purnima Jena, was allegedly involved in an affair with a youth of Panikoili area who impregnated her and refused to marry her later.

When she developed labour pain and was unable to go to the local health centre with no family member around, she delivered under a tree situated along the village road as she could not walk further.

The baby, however, was stillborn and Purnima became unconscious after delivery. When she was found by the villagers, lying in a pool of blood, she was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to Area hospital at Jajpur road as her condition deteriorated.

“She is out of danger and is undergoing treatment,” hospital sources said.

The case is being monitored by Korei police and an investigation into the incident is on.

“We are yet to receive a complaint about the incident. However, we are collecting details from the mother of the victim,” said a police official, adding that appropriate action would be taken after a complaint is filed by the victim.