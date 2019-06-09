NEP welcomed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, terms it 'beneficial for students'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 introduced by Union Human Resources Development Ministry was welcomed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh on Saturday.

State Mahasangh Chairman Basudev Bhatt said certain reforms suggested in the policy will improve the quality of education.

“Merger of secondary and higher secondary education in which students will appear exams on semester basis from Class IX to XII will allow them to be in touch with the syllabus and prepare well,” he said.

A state-level workshop on the draft NEP 2019 will be organised on June 18 and 19 on Buddha Mandir premises here to find out whether the reforms will work for Odisha.

Educationists, parents and social activists have been requested to participate and give their suggestions.

The Ministry has sought public views on the draft policy by June 30.