Revive Puri hotels, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tells banks

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan advised bankers to advance soft loans to the tune of `500 crore to hoteliers in Puri for the revival of the hospitality sector which sustained huge losses due to cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in the district on May 3.

Presiding over a joint meeting with hotel owners and senior officials of banks along with Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Sarangi, Pradhan urged the banks to increase the loan docket, especially in hotel and priority sector, and support new projects to rebuild the tourism eco-system of Puri.

“I will apprise the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister about the extent of damage to the tourism sector by cyclone Fani and request them for a special package for development of the sector,” he said.

Pradhan suggested that the banks should conduct a one-day brainstorming session with all the stakeholders to develop a blueprint for the economic revival of the affected areas by leveraging MUDRA loans and the expertise of fintech agencies.

He further suggested to rope in agencies like Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) along with Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) for speedy economic revival of the cyclone-affected districts.

“Every possible step would be taken by the Central Government in consultation with the State to develop the heritage city as per international standards.

A package would be prepared for the purpose and works like beach illumination and revamping of power supply system would be executed in a phased manner.

While some work would be completed before the annual Rath Yatra on July 4, the rest would be completed after the festival,” Pradhan told mediapersons after the meeting.

Representatives of Hotel Association of Puri (HAP), including its president Bijay Krushna Das and secretary Rajkishore Patra, requested the Minister to persuade bankers to restructure old loans, increase the loan advance limits and lower the interest rates on soft loans.

He said efforts will be made to convert Odisha into a steel manufacturing hub. “I have now a bigger responsibility as the steel portfolio has been entrusted to me. Odisha has a vital role to play in the development of steel sector.

We will initiate projects in steel sector in Odisha in close association with the State to make Odisha a steel hub,” Pradhan said.