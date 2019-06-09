Home States Odisha

Malkangiri Police initiates scheme to make former Maoists, transgenders self-reliant

The scheme will focus on physical training and lessons on Indian Constitution, rights and duties, basic laws and general administration.

Published: 09th June 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Surrendered Maoists and transgenders undergoing training at District Police Office parade ground in Malkangiri.

Surrendered Maoists and transgenders undergoing training at District Police Office parade ground in Malkangiri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration and police have initiated a programme to make Maoists and transgenders self-reliant.

Apart from focusing on their physical strength, lessons are also being imparted on Indian Constitution, rights and duties, basic laws and general administration.

“The ultimate aim is to make them self-dependent,” Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said. “After the programme, the participants will be engaged on a contractual basis as security guards, lift operators etc,” he added.

Surrendered rebel Ramesh Madkami, who has left behind his days of violence, said, “We were with the Maoist outfit for seven years.

After our surrender, the district Collector and SP helped us join the mainstream. We are able to interact with people and officers. This has given us hope and we wish other Naxals follow in our footsteps.”

Bobby, a transgender, said, “We will not have to beg for a living now. We can redeem our identity and get respect in society. Change is coming.

We will soon be capable and independent and have respectable jobs. We will show the world that we too are capable like others.”

