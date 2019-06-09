Home States Odisha

Six higher secondary schools shut down in Odisha

Director of HSE said admission to the six schools had been blocked by the Directorate since last year due to poor results.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Schools

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Initiating action against higher secondary schools which scored nil result in the annual Plus II Science examination, School and Mass Education Department shut down six schools and issued notice to three other schools on Friday.

Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal said admission to the six schools had been blocked by the Directorate since last year due to poor results. “After the results of Plus II Science were published on June 3, the schools have been shut down permanently,” Seal said.

The three other schools have been issued notice to explain why they should not be shut down. “Action will be initiated against the three schools after getting response from their authorities,” he said.

As many as nine higher secondary schools registered zero result in the annual Plus II Science examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) this year.

The schools are Shree Jagannath Dev HS School at Mandal, Higher Secondary School of Art and Culture at Sarakhia, Belaguntha Women’s HS School, KPD Women’s HS School at Dasapalla, SRM Science HS School, Nano Science HS School at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Institute of Technology (HS School) at Gobara, Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir HS and Sree Auribindo Institute of Integral Education and Research.

The CHSE had also proposed the School and Mass Education Department to initiate action and shut down these schools immediately as neither they had performed well nor did they have they adequate student strength. The total student strength of these nine colleges in Science stream this year was 27.

Meanwhile, the Department is also mulling action against other higher secondary schools whose performance has remained poor in the annual exams. The overall pass percentage of Plus II Science this year slipped by around 4.65 per cent from 76.98 per cent last year to 72.33 per cent.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das had earlier stated that all schools with poor results will come under the department’s scanner and appropriate action will be taken against those schools.

