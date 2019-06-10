Home States Odisha

Husband sets 23-year-old woman on fire in Odisha's Malkangiri

A 23-year-old woman is battling for her life, sustaining 90 per cent burn injuries after being set on fire by her husband in Malkangiri.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:48 PM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A 23-year-old woman is battling for her life after being set on fire by her husband.

The victim, 23-year-old Samari Jani, a resident of Banglaguda locality in Malkangiri,  sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and is admitted to district headquarters hospital.

The chances of her survival are slim, said Malkangiri Inspector in-charge (IIC) Ranjan Kumar Sahu.
Sources said Samari’s husband Rajendra Jani set her on after pouring kerosene on her after a heated exchange of words on June 2.

Rajendra admitted Samari to the district headquarters hospital the next day and said she sustained burn injuries while cooking.

The victim’s mother, Jema Gadra, had lodged an FIR in Malkangiri model police station on June 4 alleging that her daughter was set on fire by Rajendra.

She stated that Samari was being tortured and beaten up regularly by Rajendra since their marriage three months back.

Samari, in her statement before the magistrate, confirmed that she was set on fire by her husband.

The accused, who also sustained 20 per cent burn injuries, was discharged from the hospital before being arrested on Sunday.

Malkangiri Odisha Malkangiri crime Malkangiri women crimes Odisha crime Odisha crime cases Malkangiri woman set on fire Malkangiri crime cases

