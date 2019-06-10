Home States Odisha

Baripada administration launches ‘sakshyam’ initiative for marginalised kids in Odisha

The 'Sakshyam' initiative is aimed at making children who commit crimes or fall prey to social evils at a tender age, self-reliant.

Children in conflict with law participating in the programme.

Children in conflict with law participating in the programme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The district administration has started an initiative called ‘Sakshyam’ for children in conflict with law.

The initiative, being implemented by the district child protection unit in association with Odisha Rural Marketing and Development Society (ORMA), was unveiled by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj during a programme at the DRDA conference hall here on Friday.

The initiative is aimed at making children in conflict with law self-reliant. Children  often are marginalised by society.

Bhardwaj said the district administration will provide all help to ensure that such children are brought back to the mainstream by providing them skill development training.

Around 80 children participated in the programme. Of them, 52 were selected for further education and training. Such children will be provided residential training by a few agencies free of cost. They will then be provided with jobs in various sectors to make them self-reliant.  

District Child Protection Officer Mamatamayi Biswal said the objective of the initiative is to ensure that children in conflict with the law are linked to society.

"We had identified children from across the district who were involved in criminal activities and not accepted by society. Such children often continue their activities as they are ill-treated by the society,” she said.

