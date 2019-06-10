Congress sub-committees step up to combat election debacle job in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday distributed responsibilities among six sub-committees constituted to visit different areas of the State to find out reasons behind the party’s worst ever performance in 2019 elections.

The first sub-committee, of which Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena is the convenor, will have vice-presidents of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Jagneswar Babu and Arjya Kumar Gyanendra as members.

The sub-committee will visit Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim is convenor of second sub-committee with former minister Ganeswar Behera and vice-president of State Mahila Congress Bandita Parida as members.

The sub-committee will visit Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati is convenor of third sub-committee with OPCC vice-president Sibananda Ray and former MLA Bhujabal Majhi as members.

The sub-committee will visit Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts.

The fourth sub-committee with former MLA George Tirkey as convenor has been given charge of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Jharsuguda districts. Senior leader and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has been nominated convenor of fifth sub-committee and given charge of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

The sixth sub-committee with party MLA Suresh Kumar Routray as convenor and OPCC vice-president Sasmita Behera and Satya Prakash Nayak as members, will visit Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts.

The sub-committees will submit report to committee chairman Narasingh Mishra by June 30.