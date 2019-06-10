Home States Odisha

Customer service points aid SHGs in Odisha

A customer service point at Dangarpada village.

A customer service point at Dangarpada village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Customer Service Point (CSP) initiative of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) has been playing a key role in improving the financial condition of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and fostering a habit of saving among its members.

As part of its objective to uplift the livelihood of its members, OLM, during the last fiscal, has formed 4,055 SHGs and also helped in the restoration of some sick units.

In terms of financial support, along with facilitating a loan of Rs 40.88 crore through banks to the newly formed SHGs, CSP units were introduced during 2018-19 fiscal for providing hassle-free banking services to the members.

At present, there are over 8,000 SHGs functioning under OLM in Sambalpur district. These groups are scattered across villages in Bamra, Dhankauda, Jamankira, Jujomura, Kuchinda, Maneswar, Naktideul, Redakhol and Rengali.

Banking services elude the ones located in remote areas. The concept of CSP is aimed at setting up service units at village and panchayat levels which would act as banks and provide similar services.

District Project Manager, OLM Sambalpur Puspashree Nayak said in order to set up the CSP, an agreement was signed between the banks and OLM giving the latter rights and support to operate such units at the village level.

Subsequently, one of the SHG members in the selected area with proficiency in computers was deputed with the task of managing the service points after being imparted the required training.

“The CSPs are providing all necessary banking facilities such as depositing money, updating passbook and withdrawal.

The SHG members have developed a good habit of saving irrespective of how small the amount is. Some even come to deposit as less as Rs 20,” Nayak said. Last year, five CSPs were set up in Baham and Dangarpada villages.

