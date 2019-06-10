Home States Odisha

Five years on, Odisha's Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan project work yet to begin

The Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan was planned with an aim to facilitate recreational and cultural activities in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Five years after the foundation stone for the Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan or District Culture Centre was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, work on the project is yet to begin.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister had laid foundation stone near Netaji Birthplace Museum on August 21, 2014. The then Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda, School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantray and Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal were also present.

The centre was targeted to be completed in a year but due to alleged indifferent attitude of the tehsil officials concerned the project remains a non-starter.

District Culture Officer Ananta Prasad Sethi said the State Government had planned to build the Sanskruti Bhawan on 50 decimal land by spending around Rs 3.5 crore.

“We had asked the local Tehsildar to identify a suitable plot for the project and hand it over to Roads and Buildings (R&B) department. Besides, we have also provided Rs 50 lakh to the R&B Department to initiate the project work,” said Sethi.

Contacted, Executive Engineer of Cuttack Road & Building Division-I, MR Khan said the department could not begin construction work due to delay in land demarcation.

Though a piece of land has been allotted to the R&B Department, it is yet to be demarcated by local Tehsil officials.

Khan, however, said the tender process for the project has been completed on February 27 and construction work for Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan will start soon after the demarcation of land.

