Home States Odisha

Four vendors killed as wall caves in Odisha

Trading activities were going on as usual when a portion of the boundary wall suddenly caved in, killing four people on spot near Alasuahat.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

ODRAF and Fire personnel clearing debris of the collapsed wall on Sunday.

ODRAF and Fire personnel clearing debris of the collapsed wall on Sunday. (Photo | BN Seth, EPS)

By Biranchi Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: At least four people were killed and five others seriously injured on Sunday when the boundary wall of a closed rice mill collapsed near Alasuahat, a weekly market here.

According to sources, trading activities were going on as usual when a portion of the boundary wall suddenly caved in, killing four people on spot. All the deceased were vendors.

They were Rama Chandra Sahoo of Gengutia, Abhimanyu Biswal of Gurjang village,  Sangram Sahoo of Chainpur and Mayadhar Mallick of Sidhapal village.

A team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) along with Fire Brigade personnel and police officers carried out the rescue operation. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and bicycles parked near the wall, were crushed under the debris, the sources said.

The Fire Brigade personnel admitted the injured in district headquarters hospital (DHH). Later, three critically injured patients were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and SP Anupama James visited the spot to take stock of the rescue operation. The Collector also visited DHH and enquired about the condition of the injured patients from the doctors.

The sources said Hansraj Rice Mill had been lying abandoned for several years with little or no maintenance. The Collector told the media persons that the mill’s condition and lease aspects will be looked into and notices issued to all parties related to the mill.

The municipality authorities have demolished the remaining part of the boundary wall.

The Collector said steps will be taken to demolish all unauthorised buildings and structures creating hurdles and constructed illegally in the town. Executive Officer of Dhenkanal Municipality Atanu kumar Samant said they will issue notice to mill owner Purushottam D Sundar Das.

Expressing his profound grief over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex gratia of ` four lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Free treatment will be provided to the injured, he said. The Collector has also sanctioned Rs 25,000 for the families of each deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha boundary wall collapse Odisha accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp