Minor dies due to ‘medical neglect’ in Odisha

The deceased, 15-year-old Ranjita Patra, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after she complained of severe abdominal pain.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital following the death of a minor girl due to alleged medical negligence.

Sanjeet Patra, the uncle of the deceased, said Ranjita was admitted to the hospital at around 5.30 pm. He said a doctor came to examine the minor and administered her an injection after 30 minutes. As the pain did not subside, the family requested the doctor and nurses to examine Ranjita again.

Sanjeet said at around 10.30 pm, the doctor gave the minor another injection following which she fell asleep. “Later, we realised that she was not responding and immediately called the doctor. The doctor came and declared her dead,” he said.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased lodged an FIR against the doctor and two staff nurses at Baripada police station, said IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak.

He said a case under Sections 284, 304 and 34 of IPC has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

Later, the relatives and family members of the deceased staged a demonstration by placing her body in front of the medical college gate.

Baripada SDPO K P Pattnayak, IIC Nayak and hospital superintendent Sameer Mohapatra reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

