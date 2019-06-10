Home States Odisha

Odisha's century-old abandoned Coast Canal awaits renovation

The revival of the abandoned water channel in Balasore, was a major poll issue in the last two general elections.

Published: 10th June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Abandoned canal stretch at Jamkunda in Balasore.

Abandoned canal stretch at Jamkunda in Balasore. (Photo | EPS)

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: A century-old water channel, popularly known as Coast Canal between West Bengal and Odisha, is facing neglect for the last 20 years.

Though its revival was a major poll issue in the last two General Elections, no steps have been taken so far to renovate the 221-km long British-era water channel, which would give a boost to irrigation, flood control and pisciculture in the district.

The canal seems to be dying a slow death because of lack of maintenance and dredging.

Locals said if the canal is revived, it would provide an alternative mode of transport in terms of inland water channel for the people of Balasore and Bhadrak districts and would also help protect the countryside villages from high tides during cyclones and saline water ingress.

As per reports, the construction of the canal was started in 1880-81 to protect people from acute famine with an estimated cost of Rs 36 lakh. Later it was renovated in 1888.

Apart from providing relief to the State’s famine-struck people during ‘Na-anka Durbhikhya’, it proved to be a boon for undivided Balasore for opening up trade, transport and communication routes which connect Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta.

The canal covers 13 km in Bhograi, 14 km in Jamkunda in Baliapal and 13 km from Jamkunda to Madhata. The total 40-km stretch from Bhograi to Mandhata in Baliapal block is lying neglected.

Irrigation of around 500 acre land, which depends on the canal water, has been stopped now due to deposition of silt.

Similarly, the canal connects the Hooghly river at Geonkhali, 72 km from Kolkata, with the Matai river at Charbatia near Bhadrak.

Its length in the State is 147.2 km and is divided into four ranges. The importance of the canal apparently lessened after the opening of railway links between Howrah and Cuttack via Balasore in 1897.

The canal, despite having multiple benefits, is a unique heritage site of the British era, but it has been lying without utility for years at a time when priority is being given to revival of inland water channels.

A farmer, Mayadhar Biswal, said, “The revival of the canal would create a potential source for irrigation. Further, it would help promote freshwater pisciculture.”

Assistant Engineer of Irrigation Jay Krushna Behera said no maintenance work has been carried out for the last 20 years due to fund crunch. Only a small amount of money has been spent to stop the leakages at some place, he added.

Collector Ramesh Kumar Rout said so far there is no proposal for renovation of the canal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha water canal Odisha abandoned water canal Odisha water canal renovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp