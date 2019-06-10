Odisha's century-old abandoned Coast Canal awaits renovation

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BALASORE: A century-old water channel, popularly known as Coast Canal between West Bengal and Odisha, is facing neglect for the last 20 years.

Though its revival was a major poll issue in the last two General Elections, no steps have been taken so far to renovate the 221-km long British-era water channel, which would give a boost to irrigation, flood control and pisciculture in the district.

The canal seems to be dying a slow death because of lack of maintenance and dredging.

Locals said if the canal is revived, it would provide an alternative mode of transport in terms of inland water channel for the people of Balasore and Bhadrak districts and would also help protect the countryside villages from high tides during cyclones and saline water ingress.

As per reports, the construction of the canal was started in 1880-81 to protect people from acute famine with an estimated cost of Rs 36 lakh. Later it was renovated in 1888.

Apart from providing relief to the State’s famine-struck people during ‘Na-anka Durbhikhya’, it proved to be a boon for undivided Balasore for opening up trade, transport and communication routes which connect Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta.

The canal covers 13 km in Bhograi, 14 km in Jamkunda in Baliapal and 13 km from Jamkunda to Madhata. The total 40-km stretch from Bhograi to Mandhata in Baliapal block is lying neglected.

Irrigation of around 500 acre land, which depends on the canal water, has been stopped now due to deposition of silt.

Similarly, the canal connects the Hooghly river at Geonkhali, 72 km from Kolkata, with the Matai river at Charbatia near Bhadrak.

Its length in the State is 147.2 km and is divided into four ranges. The importance of the canal apparently lessened after the opening of railway links between Howrah and Cuttack via Balasore in 1897.

The canal, despite having multiple benefits, is a unique heritage site of the British era, but it has been lying without utility for years at a time when priority is being given to revival of inland water channels.

A farmer, Mayadhar Biswal, said, “The revival of the canal would create a potential source for irrigation. Further, it would help promote freshwater pisciculture.”

Assistant Engineer of Irrigation Jay Krushna Behera said no maintenance work has been carried out for the last 20 years due to fund crunch. Only a small amount of money has been spent to stop the leakages at some place, he added.

Collector Ramesh Kumar Rout said so far there is no proposal for renovation of the canal.