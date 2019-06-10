Odisha's Jagatsinghpur BEO Manas Ranjan Dash orders probe into poll code violation 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A probe has been started into allegations of violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Jagatsinghpur, Manas Ranjan Dash during the recently concluded polls.

The investigation is being conducted by District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das as per a directive issued by the Director of Elementary Education, Odisha.

Sources said the BEO had allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct on April 22 when he was seen in a campaign rally for BJD MLA candidate for Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat Prasant Muduli.

Biswanath Das of Allipingal and Narayan Prusty of Atamala under Jagatsinghpur police limits had alleged that Dash was campaigning for Muduli as both of them belong to Balikuda block.