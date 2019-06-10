Odisha's VSSUT wins accolades for ‘Spine Care’ project

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 5-member team of Idea and Innovation Cell of VSSUT, Burla emerged second runners-up at ‘Anveshan 2019’, which concluded at Bengaluru on Friday.

The team also won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their project ‘Spine Care’.

The concept of the project was based on point-of-care bad posture prevention and muscular strain measurement device to prevent chronic back pain in human beings by alerting them about incorrect posture and high muscular strain owing to prolonged fatigue.

The project uses Electromyography technology to evaluate and record electrical activity produced by skeletal muscles to calculate muscular strain using an algorithm.

The organisers provided customised hardware spares and solutions for the project to develop a prototype. While field test has been performed using the prototype, the feedback was taken for attaining accuracy and calibration of the device.

The team comprised founding members of Innovation Cell- Sudarshan Samal, Sovan Panda, Apurwa Masook, Jaswasi Sahoo and Rounak Agrawal. Apurwa said the device can monitor muscle strain with an integrated Android app which is user- friendly. It indicates the strain gauge and alerts the users about their bad posture.

The members of the team said they are already working on the extension of the project in collaboration with Birac (Department of Biotechnology) and NIF (DST) to launch the product in the market.

