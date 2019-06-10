Reviewers for seed funding in four subjects appointed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has appointed reviewers to award seed funding to young faculties in four subjects under its new scholarship scheme for talented youngsters in State-run universities and higher educational institutions.

The Higher Education Department has communicated to Odisha State Higher Education Council in this regard recently.

The department has appointed reviewers for Sanskrit, Odia, Hindi and Political Science.

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Prof Radhamadhab Das has been appointed for Sanskrit while retired faculties Prof Natabar Satpathy and Prof Baishnab Charan Samal have been appointed to select Odia faculties.

Retired Prof Samarapriya Mishra from Ravenshaw University has been appointed as a reviewer for seed funding in Hindi, while retired faculties from Utkal University and Berhampur University Prof Brahmananda Satpathy and Prof Niranjan Barik will be a reviewer for Political Science.

Under seed funding of the new scheme, launched during Make-in-Odisha summit in November last year, any young faculty below 40 years with PhD and working as regular faculties in State universities and colleges or technical universities and colleges will be eligible to apply for the aid.

The quantum of each seed funding for research will be Rs 5 lakh per year.