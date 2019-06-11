Home States Odisha

35-year-old Jajpur woman scalds husband with rice gruel after quarrel 

In the heat of the moment, the woman threw hot rice gruel on her husband, who sustained burn injuries on his face, chest and other parts of the body. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 35-year-old man sustained serious burn injuries after his wife allegedly threw hot rice gruel on him in Indas village under Jajpur Town police limits on Sunday evening.

 The incident took place after a quarrel between the victim Prasant Kumar Rout and his wife Minakshi. Sources said Prasant returned from his farmland in the evening and asked Minakshi to serve him food.

However, Minakshi had not prepared the meal and this infuriated Prasant who entered into a heated exchange of words with her.

The verbal duel soon turned worse and Minakshi threw hot rice gruel on her husband, who sustained burn injuries on his face, chest and other parts of the body. 

Even as Prasant was writhing in pain, Minakshi fled the house along with their four-year-old child. Hearing Prasant’s cries for help, the neighbours arrived at the house and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital.

He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said. 

Prasant has sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, said hospital sources. Meanwhile, the victim’s younger brother Bapi Rout filed a complaint with Jajpur Town police in this connection on Monday. Police said a case has been registered and search for Minsakshi is on. 

