Criminal succumbs to stab injuries in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A dreaded criminal Tapan Nayak, who was critically injured in a clash between two gangs, succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Police said the gang war was the result of a rivalry between two groups of criminals who were at loggerheads over fishing in river Mahanadi at Jobra Barrage since long.

On Sunday, hardcore criminal Biswajit Mohanty alias Happy (19) of Nadikula Sahi called Nayak (23) out of his house around 8.30 pm and the two engaged in a heated argument over the dispute.

An irate Mohanty took out a knife and started stabbing Nayak. One Ajay Behera of the locality, who had come to Nayak’s rescue, also sustained injuries.

The accused managed to flee from the spot. A grievously injured Nayak was rushed to SCBMCH where he died while undergoing treatment.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Nayak and Mohanty are dreaded criminals and were booked under Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), said police.

Prima facie investigation revealed that attack was the result of a gang war over fishing in Mahanadi at Jobra Barrage, informed Trinath Patel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“We have formed three special teams and launched a manhunt to nab the accused at the earliest,” said Patel.