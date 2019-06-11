Impasse over Nalco boundary wall work continues in Odisha's Ambagaon

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The impasse over the construction of boundary wall by Nalco at Ambagaon village in Koraput district refused to end as the tripartite meeting held at Damanjodi on Monday failed to resolve the issue.

Villagers of Ambagaon, which lies in the periphery of Nalco’s alumina plant, had stalled the boundary wall work demanding employment and peripheral development.

While the villagers are demanding permanent jobs for all 153 households, they alleged that Nalco had offered contractual employment to only 27 youths of the village.

The Nalco officials said villagers who had lost land to the company in the past will be eligible for jobs.

In order to resolve the stand-off, a tripartite meeting between Nalco authorities, villagers and district administration was organised at Damanjodi, but the day-long meeting went fruitless.

Since 2016, villagers have been protesting the construction of the boundary wall in the village by the PSU to press their demands of employment.

When the company started the work again recently, villagers stopped it stating that Nalco had no right to initiate any construction in the area as it has neglected peripheral development.

Earlier, former Collector Anupam Saha had assured the villagers to provide permanent employment to 153 persons of the village, said a villager Anil Hial.

According to Nalco authorities, the expansion project has been delayed badly due to the dispute.

Sub-Collector Lalit Kumar Kahanr along with Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera, Koraput Tehsildar Nehuru Majhi, Semiliguda Tehsildar Sarat Majhi and Nalco Manager (Civil) S K Dash were present.