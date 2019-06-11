Home States Odisha

Man arrested for decapitating relative in Odisha

The accused allegedly beheaded the victim while he was sleeping outside his home and fled with the head early in the morning.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:07 PM

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested a person, who decamped with the head of a man after beheading him at Tileimal village in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

Ainthapalli police arrested Ujjala Munda, a relative brother of deceased Satyanarayan Munda on charges of murder. It also seized weapon used in the crime.

The accused allegedly beheaded Satyanarayan while he was sleeping outside his home and fled with the head early in the morning.

"The deceased was sleeping inside a mosquito net outside his house last night. In the morning, his family members spotted Munda's headless body and informed the police about it," said Bhawani Shankar Udgata, Sambalpur Sub-Divisonal police officer.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Arora said the accused came to the police station along with the body part of the deceased.

Police said though the reason behind the murder was to be ascertained, it is suspected to be a fallout of past enmity.

